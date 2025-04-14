Rami Malek and ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Split After 2 Years of Dating

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have ended their relationship.

The Oppenheimer actor and The Crown star have called it quits after two years, according to PEOPLE.

The first rumor of the couple’s status came about in July 2023, when the two were seen at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London together. Shortly after, the two were spotted on a dinner date in August.

While the two mostly kept their relationship away from the public eye, they did make occasional appearances together out and about, like when they attended the EE BAFTA Film Awards Dinner together in February 2024 or the Venice Film Festival later that year.

This January, Malek shared more details on their relationship to The Guardian, like how they had recently watched Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1964 film Dr. Strangelove together as the couple spent time in England’s Margate, Kent.

When the interviewer described Corrin as “smart and quirky,” Malek responded, “We like quirky.”

Malek is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. His breakthrough role came in the USA Network television series Mr. Robot, where he played schizophrenic computer hacker Elliot Alderson. Shortly after his emergence as a star, he played Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor. Since then, he has starred in plenty of major roles, including as the villain in the last James Bond film No Time To Die.

Corrin is best known for their work on Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, where they portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales. After that, they starred as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine and as Anna Harding in Robert Eggers’ 2024 Gothic horror film Nosferatu. Corrin will next appear as Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix’s big-budget adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.