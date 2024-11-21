Jesse Eisenberg Injured While Filming ‘Now You See Me 3’

Actor Jesse Eisenberg sustained a tendon injury during the production of Now You See Me 3, which recently completed filming ahead of its Nov. 14, 2025 release. The incident occurred while shooting an elaborate scene in a massive rotating hallway alongside The Holdovers star Dominic Sessa.

“The movie is truly spectacular,” Eisenberg shared with Variety. “Like, the sets we’ve been on, one of which I just tore a tendon in my finger… a huge hallway. And the hallway turns 360 degrees. This humongous 80 foot, 20 story, 20 foot high hallway.”

The injury required medical attention in multiple locations, with Eisenberg explaining, “I went to the hospital in Budapest and then I went to the hospital in Abu Dhabi. Not because they have like a great, I mean, they do have a good hospital, but because we were filming there.”

Eisenberg elaborated on the incident at the BFI London Film Festival’s red carpet premiere of A Real Pain, telling Total Film: “It’s quite painful. I’m doing the third Now You See Me movie, and [there’s] a lot of action, and it turns out, I don’t know what the expression is, but in my mind I’m more of an action hero than my body would like to agree with.”

Despite the injury, Eisenberg maintained enthusiasm for the project, his fourth collaboration with director Ruben Fleischer. “Every day we walk onto set and pinch ourselves because the set pieces, the magic, the ensemble, it’s really, truly miraculous,” he said. “We’ve been in Budapest for the last three months, and I almost made it till the end without breaking anything. And the movie is really astounding.”

The production recently announced completion via social media, with Eisenberg addressing the crew in a farewell video: “Thank you so much for just being the most wonderful crew to work with, and [it’s been] just such an unbelievable blessing to be here.” The announcement came with the official message, “Ladies and gentlemen: that’s a wrap on the next installment of Now You See Me.”

After a decade-long wait, the third installment brings together an impressive ensemble, including returning cast members Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, Lizzy Caplan, and Daniel Radcliffe. New additions to the franchise include Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Development of the threequel began in 2020, with Eric Warren Singer penning the initial screenplay. Seth Grahame-Smith later took over writing duties in 2022 when Fleischer joined as director, following Louis Leterrier and Jon M. Chu, who helmed the first two films, respectively. The project marks Fleischer’s fourth collaboration with Eisenberg.

Lionsgate has described this third entry as a “reimagining” of the franchise, which began in 2013 with a story about magicians executing bank heists while pursued by law enforcement. The 2016 sequel featured the team stealing a powerful data chip under duress from a criminal mastermind. While plot details for the third installment remain under wraps, Eisenberg’s injury might be an indication of the production’s scale and ambition.