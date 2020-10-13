✖

Miranda Kerr is cheering on new mom Katy Perry as the American Idol judge celebrated her return to the ABC show's set just six weeks after giving birth to daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Kerr left a supportive comment under the future wife of her ex-husband when the "Firework" singer shared photos from her first day back, which came complete with a custom cow-print ensemble courtesy of Christian Siriano.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk [at American Idol] and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!" Perry captioned her outfit photos, which featured everything cow print fom fingerless gloves to heels, hat and a cape. "Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to [Siriano] for the incredible custom costume)." Kerr commented alongside a heart emoji, "Omg you're amazing! Love you."

Perry and Bloom revealed they had welcomed their daughter in August, sharing the news through UNICEF, to much applause from friends and family. Included in the well-wishers was Bloom's supermodel ex-wife, to whom he was married for three years before their divorce in 2013. "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her," wrote Kerr, who added rainbow, heart and prayer hand emojis to her message.

Kerr and Bloom have been successfully co-parenting 9-year-old son Flynn since their split, while the model is also mom to sons Myles, 1, and Hart, 2, whom she shares with her husband of three years, Evan Spiegel. Prior to Perry's pregnancy reveal in March, Bloom had expressed the desire to add to his family in a profile for The Sunday Times. "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids," the Carnival Row actor said at the time. "I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship."

As for Perry, the "Never Really Over" singer told Entertainment Tonight she was happy to return to Idol while her husband-to-be took over some of the baby responsibilities. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there," Perry said, praising Bloom for his fatherhood skills. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good,"