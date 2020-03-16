Orlando Bloom Reveals He Was 6 Months Celibate, Avoided Adult Films Before Dating Katy Perry

After Katy Perry announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in her music video, “Never Worn White,” the famed Lord of the Rings and Carnival Row actor is opening about his sex life in a candid interview with The Sunday Times. In the feature, the 43-year-old admitted that before even dating the singer and pop star, he was celibate for six months as a way to understand himself and his needs better without the physicality of a relationship.

“[I] wasn’t happy. [My friend] Laird [Hamilton] said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,’” Bloom said in the interview. “It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.’”

Though Bloom told the outlet he originally planned to be celibate for three months, it stuck with him longer after he was noticing how much fun he was enjoying the way he was relating to women and the “feminine” side within himself. “I know that sounds crazy,” he admitted before sharing there were two things he completely stopped during his six-month period of not having sex: adult films and masturbating.

“Completely nothing,” Bloom recalled. “It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.” The father-of-one also reiterated his firm anti-pornography stance, calling it “super-disruptive to your sex life, to your libido” and childhood development.

But everything changed for Bloom when he crossed paths with Perry at the 2016 Golden Globes, and eventually applied all the lessons he had learned from his celibacy stint, revealing the two just “hung out and connected.”

“She’s very surprising,” he said. “She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct, too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me.“

Bloom, who is already father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is now gearing up for his second child. Since their engagement last February, he has been open about wanting to build a family with Perry.

“I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids,” Bloom said at the time. “I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.”

Perry and Bloom first stepped out as a couple in 2016 and became on-and-off over the years. The pair were set to tie a knot in a ceremony in Japan this summer, however, in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the two are revealing their wedding plans are temporarily on hold, and will pick up after the baby’s arrival.

