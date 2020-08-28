✖

Miranda Kerr is sending love to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry after the engaged couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove. The "Smile" singer and her fiancé announced the big news through UNICEF, telling the organization Wednesday they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

Bloom's ex-wife, with whom he has a friendly relationship co-parenting 9-year-old son Flynn, was quick to show her support at the couple's big baby news, liking her ex's post on Instagram and commenting on Perry's announcement, "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her."

Kerr is also mom to sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, whom she shares with husband Evan Spiegel. Bloom told Jimmy Fallon earlier this month of his son's feelings about welcoming a little sister, "I've got a 9-year-old boy. He's got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he's excited too. It's exciting times."

Bloom explained to The Sunday Times that before he and Perry got together, he had taken a deep emotional inventory in preparation for another stage of his life. "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids," Bloom said in March. "I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship."

As Perry and Bloom bask in the glow of the birth of their daughter, as well as the release of Perry's album Smile, they expressed how grateful they are to have the resources to have a safe and peaceful birth experience. "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they continued i their Instagram post. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

The couple even set up a UNICEF donation fund in honor of their daughter's birth. "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," they concluded. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."