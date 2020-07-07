Miley Cyrus Dances in Bikini With Boyfriend Cody Simpson in New Video

✖

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson are going to "werk." While the two may still be homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're still finding ways to entertain their fans. The two created a TikTok video together dancing to the hit '90s classic "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," titling it, "If we can't get back to work...... let's get back to WERK," according to Page Six.

Cyrus and Simpson were seen together shortly after she and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth decided to get a divorce. Simpson, who is also from Australia, has seemingly loved spending so much time with the former Disney star during quarantine. In fact, this time for Cyrus has been a little more eye-opening considering she recently revealed she is six months sober, explaining "at the beginning, it was just about" having vocal surgery but then became inspired.

"My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable. My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself," she revealed on Variety's iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. "I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the post, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

She did acknowledge that there are challenges with being sober at the age of 27, saying, "It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun.' It's like, 'honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.'" She also said that the thing she loves most about being sober "is waking up 100%, 100% of the time."

Something she and Simpson are doing to pass time by while not working full-time at the moment is giving back to their community. The two recently handed out tacos to healthcare workers at a California hospital. She also gave her man a makeover. The two both shared videos on their Instagram stories of Cyrus putting makeup on Simpson.

In one clip, Simpson had red lipstick on as he took a shot of Cyrus putting mascara on him. It appears it may not have been just Cyrus asking to have a little fun with her boyfriend, because he shared multiple photos of other well-known faces who were wearing makeup, including Lou Reed and David Bowie. Either way, it's probably safe to assume these two are enjoying their time with one another and finding ways to entertain their followers and give back to the community.