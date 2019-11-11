Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Cody Simpson Is ‘by Her Side’ During Emergency Vocal Cord Surgery Recovery

Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, is reportedly by her side as she recovers from vocal cord surgery. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer was taken to the hospital last week, but is already home recovering and will have to go weeks without being able to talk. The vocal cord issue was reportedly discovered while the 26-year-old was hospitalized for tonisilitis last month.

“The surgery went well and she is resting up at home now,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that Cyrus “has known for a while that she needed the surgery.”

“Cody is by her side. They are still doing well. Miley seems very happy. Cody will make sure she isn’t bored while she recovers,” the source continued.

According to the source, Cyrus’ doctor told her to rest her voice for “several weeks while her vocal cords heal,” since “any strain will prolong the healing.”

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Cyrus was hospitalized on Friday. One source said she is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.” Simpson also shared a black and white selfie with Cyrus in the background, apparently referencing the surgery with the one-word caption “success.”

Cyrus previously had to take a break from singing after her previous trip to the hospital. She shared videos of herself working out on Instagram last month, writing, “On vocal rest not body.”

Simpson was also by her side during that previous trip to the hospital, and wrote the song “Golden Thing.” The 22-year-old told PEOPLE Cyrus pressured him to release the song, or she would record it herself.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” Simpson said at the time. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

Simpson and Cyrus, who have known each other for years, started dating in early October following her brief relationship with Katiyln Carter. Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth for about eight months before they announced their split in August.

Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman, appeared to confirm Simpson and Cyrus are dating in a statement.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Zeidman wrote in October. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Cyrus has not commented on the report of her vocal cord surgery. She has not posted on Instagram since Nov. 4, when she shared a clip of herself dancing with Simpson.

