Cody Simpson Called Miley Cyrus His ‘Childhood Celebrity Crush’ in Interview From Before Dating Rumors

It’s no secret that Australian singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been friends for years before the recent dating rumors sprouted. In a 2012 interview, Simpson even called Cyrus his “childhood celebrity crush.” Simpson also called her “one of my best friends” in a 2015 interview with GQ.

In the 2012 interview with Fuse, dug up by PEOPLE, Simpson, then 15, admitted he was a big Cyrus fan, going back to her days on the Disney Channel. Simpson said Cyrus “has always been my childhood celebrity crush.”

“I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it, at all,” Simpson told Fuse at the time. “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star.”

In an interview with GQ three years later, Simpson opened up about his relationship with her.

“Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood,” he said at the time. “She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

Cyrus and Simpson were seen out together in Los Angeles this week, reportedly kissing in a supermarket. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight they are not dating exclusively.

“Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past,” an insider told ET. “Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that.”

“Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything,” the source continued. “They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives. Cody’s friends would describe him as a ‘player.’ He adores Miley, but isn’t looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment.”

The source explained that Cyrus and Simpson are in the same “social circle” and they have a shared experience when it comes to being in the public eye for most of their lives. Like Cyrus, the 22-year-old Simpson has been working in the music industry for most of his life. He shot to fame in 2009 after his YouTube covers were discovered.

“Miley wants to show people she isn’t willing to change to satisfy others,” the ET source said. “She wants to be open and honest and hook up with whomever she pleases. Right now, Cody is that person.”

Amid the Simpson reports and rumors, Cyrus turned to social media to call out media coverage of her dating life, following the back-to-back breakups with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. She also slammed the double standard for women when it comes to dating.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” she wrote. “They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs (sic),’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc….. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a ‘mans’ (sic) world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the pussy….’ can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images