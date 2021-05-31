Is Miles Teller Facing Potential Lawsuit Over Hawaii Assault?

✖

The men involved in Miles Teller's alleged Hawaii assault incident might be saying "not my tempo" after hearing the Whiplash actor and his wife's version of events. Teller was allegedly punched in the face by the husband of a wedding planner who claimed Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller never paid for services performed at their 2019 wedding in Maui. The wedding planner and her husband reportedly hired a lawyer and might be considering suing Teller.

"It is my understanding that the altercation was a dispute over money pertaining to the couple's wedding," lawyer Tre Lovell told TMZ. "We are currently evaluating my clients' legal claims that may exist surrounding the incident, statements made about the incident, and the parties' previous business dealings."

Miles Teller Fumes After Being Punched In Face at Maui Restaurant https://t.co/J9s9TTfDqD — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2021

Sources told TMZ that Teller was confronted by a man who punched Teller in the face in a Maui restaurant bathroom on May 26. After the two left the bathroom, they continued arguing and Teller "screamed" at one point that he would press charges. The man allegedly accused Teller of not paying him $60,000 for helping plan his and Keleigh's wedding. One eyewitness told TMZ the man was complaining about never being paid.

Later, Keleigh called TMZ's story "completely false." According to her, Teller was "jumped" by two men they had never seen before they "trapped" him in the bathroom. "It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation," she wrote in an Instagram Story post.

Teller, who doesn't have a public Instagram page, commented about the situation on Twitter. WWE commentator Pat McAfee attempted to joke about the situation by sharing a wrestling clip. "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud," Teller responded. McAfee later apologized, writing that he did not know the full story.

On Sunday, TMZ published a video filmed just after the alleged incident. Teller refers to multiple men trying to attack him, calling them "losers." The outlet clarified that one of the men who allegedly attacked Teller is married to the wedding planner, whose company Keleigh mentioned in a Vogue article about her wedding. The planner's husband spoke with the police and there is a criminal investigation underway, TMZ reported.

This isn't the first time Teller has been at the center of a legal matter. Back in June 2019, a woman filed a lawsuit against Teller, Uber, and another woman for a car crash in Los Angeles in Dec. 2016. The crash ended with Teller's Chevy Bronco on its side, The Blast reports. Keleigh was in the car with Teller at the time of the accident. The Divergent Series actor blamed an Uber driver for the crash at the time. "This woman's irrational ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger," he tweeted in 2016. In June 2017, TMZ reported Teller was arrested for public intoxication in San Deigo, but he said he was only detained and never arrested.