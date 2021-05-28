Miles Teller Assaulted During Hawaiian Getaway With Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

✖

Actor Miles Teller was reportedly assaulted in Hawaii on Wednesday when he and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, were having dinner at a Maui restaurant. The person who allegedly punched Teller was a wedding planner who accused Teller of owing him $60,000 in unpaid bills for Teller and Sperry's 2019 wedding in Maui. Teller, 34, spent part of their time in Hawaii with his The Spectacular Now co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiance, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Teller and Sperry were having dinner at the Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui on Wednesday when the alleged assault happened. Sources at the restaurant told TMZ Teller was confronted and punched by a man in the bathroom. The two allegedly continued their argument outside the bathroom and Teller threatened to press charges. Teller and Sperry left the restaurant and he was not seriously injured.

Cheers to signing with the Packers pic.twitter.com/XX8sGc1BY4 — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 28, 2021

The man who allegedly punched Teller was a wedding planner. TMZ's witness claims the man accused Teller of never paying for services he performed at Teller and Sperry's wedding. Teller has not commented on the alleged assault. He posted a photo from another restaurant on Thursday, jokingly writing, "Cheers to signing with the Packers." Sperry and Teller began dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2017. They married in September 2019 in Maui. "8 years of being your valentine. I love you the one I want to go through time with," Sperry wrote in February to mark Valentine's Day.

On the same day reports of the alleged assault surfaced, Teller booked a major new role. Paramount+ cast Teller as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in a 10-episode limited series about the making of the film for the new streaming platform titled The Offer. Teller replaces Armie Hammer, who left the series in January following allegations of sexual misconduct from several women. Teller also signed on as an executive producer for the series, which counts Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Michael Tolkin (Escape and Dannemora) as writers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Teller has made several films with Woodley, including The Spectacular Now, 21 & Over, and The Divergent Series. His other credits include War Dogs, Whiplash, and Only the Brave. He plays the son of Anthony Edwards' Goose in the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which will finally hit theaters on Nov. 19. Teller's other upcoming projects include Escape from Spiderhead, The Ark and the Aardvark, and Flag Day.