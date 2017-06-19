Miles Teller Responds To Arrest Reports

Miles Teller has spoken out after reports that he was arrested for public intoxication hit the web on Monday. The actor adamantly denied that he was formally arrested.

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

“Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed,” he tweeted. “I wasn’t arrested I was detained (because) there was no evidence to charge me with a crime.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was originally reported by TMZ that the Divergent actor was seen partying with friends in San Diego. An officer saw him staggering and unable to stand and took him in to one of the city’s detox centers.

Teller was allegedly not cooperative upon arrival and was charged with public intoxication. He was then released after around four hours without bail.

Up Next: Carrie Fisher Had Heroin and Cocaine In Her System When She Died, Report Says

Teller not only denies those claims, but also hit back at TMZ for reporting them as fact.

Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

He tweeted, “Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

More: Miles Teller Unsure If He Will Participate In ‘Divergent’ TV Movie

Teller has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors. He’s appeared numerous films including Whiplash, War Dogs, The Spectacular Now and the ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot.

He was previously in the headlines for a car accident that sent two passengers to the hospital. An Uber driver pulled out in front of Teller and caused Teller’s vehicle. Teller was not at fault in the accident.