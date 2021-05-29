Miles Teller's Wife Reveals What Really Happened When Actor Was Assaulted

✖

Miles Teller found himself in the midst of quite a scary situation recently. On Wednesday, Teller was reportedly attacked while in Hawaii on vacation with his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller. It was originally reported that the individual who allegedly assaulted Teller was a wedding planner who accused the actor of owing him $60,000 in unpaid expenses for his 2019 Maui wedding to Sperry Teller. In response to this news, Sperry Teller has spoken out about the situation, per PEOPLE.

Sperry Teller took to her Instagram Story to address this situation. She confirmed that an altercation occurred, but she claimed that the matter was not over unpaid expenses. Instead, Teller's wife claimed that she and her husband did not know the two men who assaulted him. Sperry Teller also said that this alleged altercation involved the two men trapping Teller in a bathroom.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation." Teller also opened up about this altercation on Twitter. According to PEOPLE, the actor responded to a tweet from Pat McAfee, who made light of the situation by posting a WWE clip.

"I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud," Teller responded to the message. McAfee later apologized for posting the clip. Just as Sperry Teller wrote on her Instagram Story, this matter is now a criminal investigation. Entertainment Tonight reported that a Maui Police spokesperson confirmed as much in a statement. Although, since this is a criminal matter, they did not release too many details.

"I can confirm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party," the spokesperson said. "The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time." This altercation reportedly occurred while Teller and his wife were on vacation with his The Spectacular Now co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiancé, Aaron Rodgers.