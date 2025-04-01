Meghan Trainor Reveals She Used a Weight-Loss Drug After Pregnancy

Meghan Trainor is opening up about her use of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro and how it’s helped her to become the “healthiest, strongest version” of herself.

The “All About That Bass” singer, 31, took to Instagram with photos from Billboard’s Women in Music event, where she was presented with the Hitmaker Award, on Monday, March 31, writing in the caption that she felt “honored” to receive the “dream” recognition.

“But it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she continued. “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.”

Meghan Trainor attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Trainor continued that she had made some major lifestyle changes after welcoming her second son, Barry Bruce with husband Daryl Sabara in July 2023. The songstress had previously given birth to son Riley in February 2021.



“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” the “Made You Look” singer went on. “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

She concluded, “Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love.”

The mother of two also discussed her recent transformation on the red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, March 29, “Science is the secret. I love it. I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about].”



The “Dear Future Husband” artist continued that she was working out “so incorrectly for so long,” doing so much cardio that her “body was inflamed.” Now, Trainor said she’s been learning to “biohack [her] body” with the best ways to be healthy and lose weight.

“Anything that’ll help me age backward, I’m into it,” she explained. “I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘Make me Hailey Bieber, I’ll do it, I’ll take it.’ I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”