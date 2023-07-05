Meghan Trainor Welcomes Second Child With Husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have a new member of the family! The "Mother" singer, 29, and her husband welcomed baby number two, a son named Barry Bruce Trainor, on Saturday, July 1. The happy parents announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of Barry's first days of life.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Trainor wrote. "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

The "All About That Bass" singer announced in January that she and Sabara, who also share 2-year-old son Riley, were expecting a second child. "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara," Trainor wrote on Instagram alongside a set of ultrasound images. The couple then announced that they were having another son on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April, recruiting Riley to announce in a video, "It's a boy!"

Trainor opened up to PopCulture.com in February, shortly after revealing her second pregnancy, admitting it was "already so different" than her first. The biggest difference, of course, was the "exhaustion" of having a toddler to care for while also being pregnant. "I think the exhaustion is tough because my husband will be like, 'I'm tired.' And I'm like, 'Are you tired? Because I'm growing a life,'" she joked. "I'm tired. But [Sabara has] been so helpful and great."

At the time, Trainor shared it was getting "harder to breathe" while holding Riley on her belly and putting him to bed, wondering, "And I'm like, how do I rock him to bed when I'm massive?" As for her firstborn, Trainor said she didn't know how much of the little brother news he had processed. "We have a name already, so I've been pointing to my belly saying the name," she said at the time. "And I'll be like, 'Riley, what's this?' I'll point to my belly and he'll say, 'Baby,' and then the name. And we're like, does he know what's happening? I can't tell."