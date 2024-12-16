Meghan Trainor Reveals Weight Training Has Transformed Her Body

Meghan Trainor says her current physique is credited to weight training. She realized through the fitness routine that she “can be stronger,” explaining her physical transformation in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The conversation about the 30-year-old singer’s new look began when Busg Kotb told Trainer: “Can I also say that you’re in great shape?” Bush Hager added: You look gorg!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh my God, have you seen me in the gym?” Trainor asked. Kotb responded: “First of all, we love you inside and out throughout all, but this is like a new phase for you. Is this something where you intentionally said, ‘You know what, I want to get healthy?’ ”

Trainor explained her children sparked her decision to get fit. “I mean, look at those kids. I’ve got to lift them up and chase them. I’m exhausted,” Trainor said of her sons, Riley, 3; and Barry, 17 months. She shares her two sons with her husband, Daryl Sabara. “They come and visit me every single workout. They come at the end.”

Trainor previously told PEOPLE that she wanted to get fit before she hit the road for her recently wrapped tour. Daily performances probably also contributed to her transformation. “I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I’m dancing and singing,” she said when speaking with PEOPLE. “I don’t wanna be so winded, because right now, I’m winded.”

She said working out daily is not her practice, telling the Today hosts, “I’m not crazy,” adding, “I try to go three times a week of lifting weights. I didn’t know lifting weights would change my life so much. I was, like, dying, trying to run on the treadmill, and it made me swollen.”

“Weights give you more energy later. I think when you run you get more adrenaline, but when you lift weights, you’re like, wow,” Kotb said. “And you’re dead the whole day,” Trainor responded, noting she incorporates her two sons into her workouts. “Now, I lift them up like a dumbbell,” Trainor joked. “I’m like, ‘Okay, use your legs!’ ”