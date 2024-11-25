Meghan Trainor Reveals Why She’s Getting a Boob Job

Meghan Trainor is going under the knife. The “Mother” singer, 30, revealed in the Nov. 20 episode of her Workin’ on Upgrades podcast that she is “getting a boob job” after welcoming sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 1, with husband Daryl Sabara.

“Here’s another clickbait move I’m trying to make,” Meghan revealed on the podcast, which she co-hosts with her husband and brother Ryan Trainor. “I’m getting a boob job.” Explaining her decision to get cosmetic surgery, the mom of two said, “Because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then full of milk and now they’re empty.”

“They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small,” she continued. “I’ve lost some weight and I have sags on, just like saggy sacks as boobs.”

The “All About That Bass” singer, who just wrapped her Timeless Tour, also noted the impact her surgery will have on her ability to perform. “What’s really difficult is trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up,” she shared. “I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit.” Meghan added that her current bras are not comfortable, “and they squeeze [her] sides.”

The Grammy winner also revealed that she had been looking to undergo a breast augmentation for years, which her brother confirmed. “Yeah, you’ve said this since you were like 16 years old, so this is not a new thing,” Ryan told listeners.

“I have wanted this my whole life. So I’m going to have boobies that don’t look at the floor and it’s going to be huge,” Meghan added, saying that while her new breasts will be “tiny” the procedure will be “huge for my confidence.”

“I’m just getting a lift,” she explained. “Maybe a little implant just so they’re like, ‘We are boobs,’ because right now, they are not. But I love them, love my body, and I’ve been wanting this for years.”

Sabara also shared his thoughts on his wife’s upcoming procedure after she revealed that her doctor told them to “look at a lot of boobs” to decide what their “favorites” look like. The Spy Kids actor, who married Meghan in 2018, also made sure to note that the option to have this kind of surgery is a “luxury” not everyone can go through with. “I imagine boob jobs back in the day … I think it’s a luxury now,” he said, adding, “You can just go online. Before it was like, a catalog?”

Meghan concluded by joking she’s “so LA” now that she’s “working on” both “too much Botox and a boob job,” quipping, “I can’t smile.”