Meghan McCain and Family Join the Dutton Family for ‘Yellowstone’ Inspired Halloween Costumes

Meghan McCain is taking a break from spilling her side of the story regarding her falling out with The View for some family time, and she planned a very popular family costume. McCain and her husband, The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech, dressed up as a fan favorite couple from Yellowstone, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. She also dressed up their daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, as a baby deer. “Rip and Beth forever. And a Dutton ranch baby fawn! (We had to!)” she captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time that McCain has compared Domenech Cole Hauser’s Yellowstone character. McCain shared a photo of her husband when he was on Fox News last year likening him to Rip. “My husband or Rip from Yellowstone….?” she asked her followers, adding of the odd placement of the family TV, “and yes, our tv is on the floor, it’s a long story and we’re in a pandemic!”

Six months out from her The View exit, McCain reflected on the moment in a recent interview with Variety ahead of the release of her new memoir, Bad Republican. After giving birth to daughter Liberty, McCain returned to her co-hosting position on the morning talk show in January. McCain explained that at the time, she was suffering from “postpartum anxiety” and was “really nervous” when she stepped back onto the set of the talk show, as it “felt like starting TV all over again. I felt unsteady.” It was as she was attempting to “make a joke” with Behar two days into her return to the show, telling her, “‘you missed me so much,’” that the painful jab came, with Behar responding, “I did not miss you. Zero.”

Looking back on the moment, McCain said, “if you watch the clip, her reaction is very sharp. I can’t explain what it felt like.” The former co-host said even others on the set that day appeared to be taken aback by Behar’s comment, with McCain recalling that “the sound woman looked shell-shocked at what she’d seen.” While McCain was able “to go back on-air,” and guest Dr. Sanjay Gupta “went out of his way to be nice to me,” she said she couldn’t hold back her emotions when after the show when she retreated to the privacy of her office.

“After the show, I went back to my office and I had a panic attack. I couldn’t stop crying, and I’m not always crying. I couldn’t compose myself. I threw up in the garbage can. I was so overcome,” she recalled. “This is my narrative – ‘I come back from maternity leave and no one missed me.’ I knew it was going to be everywhere. I was just so confused, because women when they have babies should be treated respectfully when they come back to work.”