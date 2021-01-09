'The View': Meghan McCain Reportedly 'Rattled' By Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg Spats After Return From Maternity Leave

✖

Meghan McCain reportedly had a rough first week back at The View, after she returned from maternity leave. The conservative commentator reportedly learned she "doesn't have the job security that she once did" and was "rattled," according to sources for The Daily Mail. McCain clashed with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg early in the week. On Thursday, McCain criticized the Republican Party and urged members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

McCain's time away from the show did not ease the tension with her co-stars as Behar told McCain on air she did not miss her. On Wednesday, Goldberg also interrupted McCain when they had Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock on the show. The incident on Tuesday left McCain flustered and she did not finish her train of thought. At the end of the show, executive producer Brian Teta said there were "technical issues" and claimed Goldberg said "hey listen" to producers, not McCain.

A Daily Mail source called that explanation "bulls—." Anyone could "see Goldberg was pissed" that McCain would not "shut up when it was time for her to wrap the segment and wanted her, not the producers, to stop talking," the source claimed. The View's ratings were better when McCain was not on the show, the source claimed. "The show actually broke a record during her maternity leave and now she realizes that she doesn't have the job security that she once did. All of that has her shook," the source said.

McCain tried to continue sharing her thoughts from the Warnock interview during the commercial break, according to the Daily Mail. A source at ABC told the site McCain wanted to "hijack" the segment and she could "clearly see" there was no time left. "She was trying to create a moment for herself in the show that would have gotten press in conservative media," the source claimed. "She loves getting press pickup from her segments on the show and she thought she could do that with Raphael Warnock."

A spokesperson for The View denied the source's claims. "This is ridiculous. We are happy to have Meghan back in her seat on the panel and her first day back was the highest-rated show in two months," the spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Although McCain is the conservative voice on the show, she had strong words for Republicans after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. During Thursday's episode, she said Republican lawmakers should ask Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. She called Wednesday "one of America's darkest days" and referred to Trump as a "mad king."