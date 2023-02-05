Megan Fox Reveals Concerning Injuries During Grammy Outing With MGK

Megan Fox confided some startling injuries to fans on her way to the 2023 Grammy Awards. The actress posted photos of herself all dressed up on Instagram, but wrote that she is sporting a broken wrist and a concussion. When she arrived at a pre-show gala, she was wearing a pink arm brace as well.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Fox wrote alongside staged photos of herself and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly. She didn't wear a cast or a wrist brace in those pictures, but when she arrived at Clive Davis' annual pre-show gala she wore a hot pink brace on her right arm. It held her hand straight and extended from her knuckles nearly to her elbow, yet she seemed to be pain-free in pictures published by E! News.

Fox has not made any further comment on her injuries yet and reporters have not gotten any details from her professional representatives yet either. The actress is not a contender for any Grammys herself this year but is supporting her fiance in his bid for best rock album. It is MGK's first Grammy nomination and he does not seem to have his heart set on a victory.

"Going into tomorrow, I just wanna express gratitude," he said on his Instgram Story on Friday. "And no matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly how it's turned out."

Kelly has not posted on social media since then and has not given any insights into Fox's injuries either. Fans wondered what had happened to her and shared their concerns in the comments. One person wrote: "Does anyone else wonder if she is okay? It sounds like a cry for help," while another added: "so u do all ur own movie stunts?"

Fox and Kelly have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple in record time since getting together in June of 2020. After some eye-catching viral moments together, Fox announced that they were engaged last month on Instagram. She posted a video of the proposal along with a heartfelt caption summarizing their journey to this point.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she wrote. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. ...and then we drank each other's blood."

The Grammys will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. So far, Fox's injuries do not seem to be holding her back from the festivities.