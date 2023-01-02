Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox's 'Seeking Girlfriend' Comments

Megan Fox is accepting applications for a new girlfriend, and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly is weighing in. The Transformers actress, 36, raised eyebrows on Instagram Dec. 30 when she shared two sexy selfies on Instagram captioned simply, "Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs."

Fox and Kelly have been engaged since January 2022 after nearly two years of dating, and the rapper, 32, made sure people in the comments knew he was still Fox's number one, commenting in response, "I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request." Fox's followers agreed, with one person joking, "When she knows the entire universe is sliding into her dms..." and another teasing, "I'm about to write a whole resume and cover letter just for this."

Fox has long been open about her sexuality, saying in a 2008 GQ interview that she was attracted to both Olivia Wilde and Jenna Jameson and previously had been involved romantically with a female stripper when she was 18. "I'm not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes," Fox told the publication at the time. "I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl." A year later, Fox confirmed she was bisexual to Esquire, saying, "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

The Jennifer's Body actress also celebrated her sexuality in June 2021 for Pride Month with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three kids – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," Fox wrote on social media at the time alongside photos from their celebration.

Fox and MGK have also been open about their love for one another. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," Fox wrote on Instagram in January 2022 of their relationship leading up to their engagement. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma." She added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."