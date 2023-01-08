Mila Kunis is Pleasant, Even When a Fan Confuses Her for Megan Fox

Mila Kunis responded hilariously to a fan who mistakenly thought she was Megan Fox. A fan asked Kunis to sign the Transformers actress' poster after leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in New York City in a now-viral clip from September. "I love her! That's Megan Fox," Kunis tells an excited fan. "She's fantastic, and the fact that you thought I was her -- but I love that you thought that I was her." Before exiting Kimmel's NYC studios, where he held a week of shows in the fall, the actress, wearing a face mask, signed posters and photos and posed for selfies. Kunis signed most posters and pictures fans put in front of her, but she declined to sign a swimsuit picture. It wasn't the first time Kunis had been mistaken for a celebrity. Sarah Hyland was mistaken for Kunis on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in September 2021. Hyland discussed the incident on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It still happens," admitted the Modern Family actress. "I mean, I met her 10 years ago. I was very excited to meet her. I was such a massive fan, and everyone always told me that I looked like her, but the first time I met her, she's like, 'I get confused as you all the time, and I love it, I take it as a compliment because you're younger than I am. So, sometimes I go along with it.'" Hyland added, "And I was like, 'Well, next time that I get mistaken for you, can I pretend to be you?' And she gave me permission, but then a month later, it was the Golden Globes when she was nominated for Black Swan."

Despite her temptation to test her Kunis impression, Hyland resisted the urge to do so and stayed calm and in control on the red carpet as she helped to avert any awkwardness. "And they were just like, screaming at me. They just thought I was her, and I was like, 'Oh, these people want to talk. Oh, you think I'm Mila, never mind.'" During an interview with InStyle, Hyland said Mila had told her that "she gets called [Sarah] all the time too." "She said that sometimes she pretends she's me because it makes her feel young," Hyland continued. "I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I'm her, and she said OK."