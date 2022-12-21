Megan Fox to Star in New Sci-Fi Thriller With '365 Days' Star

Megan Fox has been cast as a deadly artificial intelligence in the new sci-fi thriller Subservience by writers Will Honley and April Maguire and director S.K. Dale. The news was announced on Monday, according to a report by Deadline, with filming set to begin on Jan. 7, 2023. This is already beginning to sound like one of the most intriguing movies of the year.

Subservience puts Fox opposite Michelle Morrone, who plays a father struggling to keep up with daily household tasks and care for his family. He purchases a "domestic SIM" to help him with this kind of work, and she turns out to be Fox. However, his artificial assistant soon gains sentience and becomes a threat.

Fox, of course, is known for starring in the first two films of the Transformers franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and a few other major blockbuster hits. The description of Subservience calls to mind Fox's horror cult classic Jennifer's Body. She stars alongside Morrone, best known for starring in Netflix's hit film 365 Days in 2020.

Meanwhile, Honley is best known for writing Escape Room: Tournament of Champions which came out last year. Maguire wrote the 2018 drama Tough Love, and Dale worked with Fox last year on the thriller Till Death. The project has some acclaimed producers from Millennium Media as well, including Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner, Jon Berg, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson.

Greenstein issued a statement on behalf of the studio, saying: "Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan's third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character."

"This film will show a side of Megan that we have never seen before," added Dale. "The cast that we are assembling will elevate this emotionally-charged story and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store."

There's no word yet on when Subservience may be out, but the movie begins filming next month. Fox's latest movie, Big Gold Brick, is available to stream now on Hulu.