Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are looking more in love than ever as they relaxed a luxury resort in Puerto Rico on Friday, July 17. In new photos obtained by Us Weekly, the actress, 34, and rapper, 30, whose real name is Colson Baker, cuddled up while looking casual after returning to the island to resume filming their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The set of the movie, directed by Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent's future husband, Randall Emmett, is where Fox and Kelly first met. In a recent episode of Give Them Lala ... With Randall, Fox said she knew "something was going to come from" co-starring with Kelly as soon as she learned he was cast. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox recalled. "I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

Kelly said he also made an immediate connection with Fox, saying he would be "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day... to catch one glimpse of eye contact." He added, "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer and I would just sit there and hope."

Fox said she feels like the two have a connection on a very deep level. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she explained. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." On the second day they knew one another, Fox said she called him into her trailer for an astrological reading: "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed they had split after 10 years of marriage in May on his podcast, explaining that they had been separated for months by the time she met Kelly. "I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment," Green explained at the time of her relationship with Kelly. "I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."