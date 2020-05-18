Megan Fox and Brian Austin Officially Split, Ending 10-Year Marriage

After ten years of marriage, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have officially split. Green announced the news on an episode of his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast that was entitled "Context," as Us Weekly reported. In the episode, the actor even addressed the recent speculation surrounding his relationship status with his estranged wife as well as Fox's recent excursion with Machine Gun Kelly.

During his podcast, Green shared that he and Fox have "really been trying to sort of be apart" since the end of 2019. Despite the fact that they are parting ways, the Beverly Hills 90210 star said that he will "always" have love for Fox and noted that he hopes the same is true on her end. He then explained that the two will make an active effort to co-parent their three sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — telling his listeners that they will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that the focus for the kids."

Green got choked up as he continued to talk about his relationship with Fox on his podcast. He said that he doesn't want the two to ever be at "odds" with one another because of the connection that they've developed over the last 15 years. Green said, "It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change."

As previously mentioned, Green also addressed the fact that Fox was spotted hanging out with Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, on Friday in Calabasas. The Transformers star and the rapper reportedly met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this year (the movie, which was being filmed in Puerto Rico has subsequently shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic). Green clarified that he and his estranged wife have talked about Kelly, whom he referred to as "Colson," and stressed that Fox and Kelly are "just friends at this point." He added about the pair, “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Fox and Green originally tied the knot in 2010. In 2015, the couple did announce that they were separating, with Fox filing for divorce and citing irreconcilable differences. They later called off their divorce and reunited in 2016, welcoming their third child, Journey. The Jennifer's Body star officially filed to dismiss the divorce petition in April of 2019.