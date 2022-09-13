Meadow Walker Reflects on Late Father Paul Walker on What Would've Been His 49th Birthday

Meadow Walker marked what would have been her father Paul Walker's 49th birthday on Monday, Sept. 12. She shared an emotional message on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of herself with the Fast and the Furious actor. Walker died in a single-car crash in Santa Clarita, California on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you every day. New [Paul Walker Foundation] designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good," Meadow, 23, wrote. She tagged the Paul Walker Foundation, which is selling a T-shirt and hat bundle. All proceeds from the bundle will go to the foundation's scholarship fund.

Meadow launched the Paul Walker Foundation in September 2015 to mark what would have been Walker's 42nd birthday. The foundation is dedicated to Walker's favorite causes, including rescuing animals and marine biology. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," Meadow wrote at the time. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people, and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation... on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father." She included the hashtag "Do Good."

Walker's Fast and Furious co-star Jordana Brewster also paid tribute to him during her wedding to Mason Morfit. The event included a display of cars from the movies, including the blue 1990s Acura Integra GS-R that Walker's character drove in the original 2001 Fast movie, reports E! News. Brewster and Mortfit drove off in the car. Meadow attended, alongside other Fast actors Vin Diesel and Ludacris.

"Congratulations to my sister Jordana [Brewster] & Mason [Morfit]," Meadow wrote on Instagram on Sept. 4, alongside a video from the wedding. "The most beautiful celebration of love. I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever."

Meadow had her own wedding in October 2021. She tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan just two months after they announced their engagement. Brewster attended the wedding in the Dominican Republic and Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle. A month after her wedding, Meadow said she had a tumor removed two years earlier. It was the first time she publicly discussed the medical emergency.