Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul Walker in Sweet Tribute on 8th Anniversary of His Death

Eight years after the death of Paul Walker, his daughter Meadow Walker is keeping his memory alive. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old model took to social media to mark the eighth anniversary of her father’s tragic passing, Meadow paying tribute to her father by sharing a sweet throwback photo of herself and her father on Instagram. The Fast and the Furious franchise star died on Nov. 30, 2013, just weeks after Meadow turned 15, at age 40 following a single-car crash, alongside his friend, driver Roger Rodas.

Alongside the adorable throwback image, Meadow marked the occasion with a few sweet words, writing, “I love and miss you endlessly.” In the caption, she continued, “today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.” Fast & Furious star Ludacris commented on the post with a prayer emoji, with Jordana Brewster adding a heart emoji. Meadow went on to share a second post in which she announced a partnership between the Paul Walker Foundation, Giving Tuesday, and Toys for Tots.

“To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to [Toys for Tots],” she announced. “Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to [Do Good]. . Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it’s needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process. From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you.”

Meadow was far from the only person to pay tribute to her father on the anniversary of his tragic passing. Both Brewster and Tyrese Gibson shared tributes to their own accounts, and Walker’s close friend and Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel also marked the somber day. In a social media post, the actor reflected on their time together filming, writing in part, “it’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have.”

In the years since Walker’s death, Diesel has held a special role in Walker’s life, the two often appearing alongside one another in social media posts. Diesel took on perhaps his most important role earlier this year when he walked Walker down the aisle during her wedding to now-husband Louis Thornton-Allan. The ceremony was held on a beach in the Dominican Republic, with Diesel’s 13-year-old daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, serving as Meadow’s maid of honor.