Vin Diesel Had a Very Special Role During Meadow Walker’s Wedding

Vin Diesel made sure to show up for his late friend’s daughter, Meadow Walker, on one of the most important days of her life. Diesel starred alongside Meadow’s dad, Paul Walker, in the popular Fast & Furious film franchise. Meadow, a model, 22, announced on Friday that she and Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot. “We’re married!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a compilation video from the nuptials.

Paul died in Nov. 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, was 15 at the time of his death. Meadow, 22, who is a model announced that she and Louis Thornton-Allan officially wed. Their union comes just two months after they announced their engagement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVWUs1Np-4X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A source tells Us Weekly that Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle during the ceremony. Walker and Diesel were close friends. Diesel has remained a close friend to the family, and a father figure to Meadow.

Meadow initially sparked engagement rumors in August of this summer when she showed off a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger in an Instagram video. Afterward, she photo of herself and Thornton-Allan wearing what looked like matching wedding bands. “Bes friend,” she captioned the photo on Oct. 11. In July 2021, the couple made their love official.

Paul played Brian O’Conner in Fast & Furious movies. His final appearance in the movie franchise was in 2015’s Furious 7. Diesel has starred as Brian’s best friend, Dominic Toretto.

Meadow is grateful for Diesel’sd support. A source tells Us Weekly, “She counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too.” The source told the publication about the relationship between Meadow and Diesel in June. Meadow was happy to have Diesel walk her down the aisle, with her reportedly believing her dad is “looking down and protecting her from heaven.”