Celebrity Couples

Meadow Walker’s Husband Louis Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her 2 Weeks After Their Wedding

By

meadow-walker-f9-premiere-getty-20110800.jpg

Just two weeks after she walked down the aisle and said “I do,” Meadow Walker celebrated another special occasion. On Thursday, Nov. 4, Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, turned 23, and her now-husband Louis Thornton-Allan couldn’t help but adorably mark his wife’s birthday with a series of sweet social media tributes.

Thornton-Allan kicked off his wife’s birthday celebrations early Thursday morning with a post shared to his Instagram Story. Announcing that his wife was the “birthday girl,” he shared a silly photo of himself of Walker, later returning to his Instagram Story to show Walker some more love with a series of other uncaptioned pictures of the model. When sharing one photo of Walker enjoying dinner at a restaurant, he wrote, “heart is so full,” adding over a series of photos from their wedding day, “4 EVERRRRR.” He also seemed to gift Meadow with a Star Wars Millennium Falcon LEGO set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The birthday celebrations came just two weeks after the couple confirmed they took a major step in their relationship when they tied the knot. Walker and Thornton-Allan married on a beach in the Dominican Republic, the newlyweds sharing the exciting news with fans on social media on Oct. 22, though they were spotted wearing wedding bands in a selfie Walker shared on Oct. 11. Walker shared the news on Instagram with a video highlighting the momentous day, which she captioned, “We’re married.” She also shared a collection of photos with her friends, adding one picture of herself and Thornton-Allan holding the marriage certificate.

For her big day, Walker wore a custom design by Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams, a close friend of Walker’s. She walked down the aisle alongside Vin Diesel, who starred alongside her father in the popular Fast & Furious film franchise. In the years since her father’s tragic death, Diesel has remained an important figure in her life.

Walker and Thornton-Allan went public with their relationship in early July. At the time, Thornton-Allen posted a photo of the two together cuddled on a couch with the caption “best friend.” Shortly after, Walker shared a photo of herself holding his face on her Instagram Story on July 12. Just a month later, the happy couple revealed they were engaged, with Walker in August showing off her engagement ring in an Instagram video of her swimming in the pool.

Tagged:

Related Posts