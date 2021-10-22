Meadow Walker Gets Married 2 Months After Engagement

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, and actor Louis Thornton-Allan married earlier this month, about two months after they announced their engagement. Walker posted a black and white video from the wedding on Friday, while Thornton-Allan shared even more pictures on his own Instagram page. It’s not clear how long the two dated before their engagement, but Thornton-Allan posted the first public photo of the two together on July 9.

“We’re married,” Walker, 22, captioned the wedding video. She also shared a collection of photos with her friends, adding one picture of herself and Thornton-Allan holding the marriage certificate. “I love you,” Thornton-Allan captioned his own post, which included several more photos from the wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Walker and Thompson-Allan confirmed the two were married on Friday, the wedding took place earlier this month. Their wedding bands were visible in a selfie Walker shared on Oct. 11, with the caption “best friend.” The ceremony took place in the Dominican Republic with a small group of family and friends. Vin Diesel, who is Walker’s godfather and starred in the Fast & Furious movies with her dad, walked Walker down the aisle, a source told E! News. Fast & Furious co-star Jordana Brewster also attended.

In an interview with Vogue, Walker said the couple’s plans for a big wedding were hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. “The pandemic impacted our plans,” the model told the magazine. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family was also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Walker’s wedding dress was a custom design by Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams, a close friend of Walker’s. She wore another custom dress when the couple celebrated their wedding in New York City a few days after the ceremony.”I wanted something timeless, chic, and elegant,” Walker said of her wedding dress. “Matthew’s clear-cut and modern touch made it the perfect piece.”

Walker and Thornton-Allan went public with their relationship when he posted a photo of the two together, lovingly looking at each other, with the caption “best friend.” Walker also posted a photo of herself holding his face on her Instagram Story on July 12. On Aug. 9, Walker posted a video from a desert retreat, showing off her engagement ring as she laughed.

Since Paul Walker’s death in November 2013 at age 40, Walker helped keep her father’s legacy alive with the Paul Walker Foundation. She has also established herself as a model and has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram. In June, she walked the red carpet at the F9 premiere, where she showed off the new short black bob hairdo she wore at her wedding.