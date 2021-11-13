Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Reveals Removal of Tumor

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, marked throwback Thursday by celebrating an important anniversary. Two years ago this week, she had a tumor removed. The 23-year-old model, who married actor Louis Thornton-Allan last month, had never publicly discussed the tumor before.

“[Two] years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful,” Walker wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie she took at a hospital, with her thumb up. She also wore a medical hair cover and fiducial markers used for the MRI to create 3D brain scans on her forehead. Thornton-Allan responded to the post with praying and heart emojis. Vin Diesel, who walked Walker down the aisle at her wedding, also added a praying hand emoji.

Hundreds of Walker’s fans also shared messages supporting her for coming forward. “Whatever medical situation came up, I’m glad you made it through. You’re a very tough person,” one person wrote. “The sweetest in the world! So glad you are healthy and happy,” another commented. “Glad you are safe and healthy,” another fan wrote.

Walker has had a busy few weeks. In early August, Walker announced that she and Thornton-Allan were engaged, just weeks after they publicly confirmed they were dating. Then on Oct. 22, the couple confirmed they married earlier that month. The ceremony happened in the Dominican Republic, with Fast & Furious stars Diesel and Jordana Brewster attending. Diesel was not only close friends with Walker’s father, but he is also Walker’s godfather.

The wedding was only attended by the couple’s close family and friends because of coronavirus travel restrictions. “The pandemic impacted our plans,” Walker told Vogue after the wedding. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

During the ceremony, Walker wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown designed by Matthew Williams. She changed into a second look by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for a candlelit dinner. We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand,” Walker told Vogue. “To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

A source close to Walker told Us Weekly in June that she is thankful for Diesel’s continued support since her father’s tragic death in a car crash in 2013. “She counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” the source said.