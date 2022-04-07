Mark Wahlberg Hints at Leaving Hollywood as He Lists $90 Million Estate

✖

Mark Wahlberg's time in Hollywood may be nearing its end. The 50-year-old actor, who has more than 60 film credits to his name, is considering retiring from Hollywood and acting "sooner rather than later," and it's all for a very important reason: family.

Wahlberg opened up about the future of his career when speaking to Entertainment Tonight at his hometown screening in Boston for his latest film, Father Stu, earlier in April. Asked when the curtains will close on his Hollywood career, the actor teased, "sooner rather than later, probably." In teasing his potential upcoming retirement, the Uncharted star said it is becoming more difficult to leave family to take on more projects. Wahlberg is dad to Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

Wahlberg's remarks came amid news that he recently put his massive Beverly Hills estate on the market. TMZ reported Wednesday that the actor has listed the estate, which features 30,500 square feet of living space, for $87.5 million. Wahlberg first purchased the land the estate now sits on back in 2009 for $8.25 million and spent the following years building the property up to include a library and study room, a waterfall pool, tennis court, basketball court, private spa, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, among other amenities.

It is unclear why Wahlberg is listing his home, though it seems that he isn't quite ready to walk away from Hollywood just yet. The actor told ET that while he may be looking ahead to retirement, he isn't hanging up his hat just yet, though he may be a bit more selective with the roles he takes. The actor shared his future projects "gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind, because it's the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure." The actor added that he is looking to take on projects with "real substance" that have the potential to impact and help others.

"I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this – real substance – can help people," he said. "I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn't say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So, hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content."

Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1971, Wahlberg was a member of the music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the '90s before her transitioned to acting, making his screen debut in 1994's Renaissance Man. Since that debut role, he has added dozens of credits to his name, Boogie Nights, The Departed, Ted, Daddy's Home, and Boardwalk Empire, among others. His most recent credit is the film Father Stu, which Wahlberg was in the middle of filming when his mother, Alma, died in April 2021. Wahlberg said the film is "really touching everybody who sees it because we're all going through something."