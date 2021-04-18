Alma Wahlberg, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's Mom, Dead at 78

✖

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, has died. In addition to being the mother of the two actors, she also had seven other children. According to TMZ, she died at the age of 78. Both Mark and Donnie have since released statements in light of her passing in order to pay tribute to her.

On Sunday, Mark took to Instagram to share the sad news about his mother's passing. He posted a photo of Alma alongside a message that read simply, "My angel. Rest in peace." Donnie also addressed the news on Instagram, as he posted a video dedicated to Alma. In the clip, Donnie and Alma can be seen dancing together, attending red carpet events, and sharing numerous playful moments with one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

"I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," Donnie wrote alongside the touching video. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am." Donnie went on to share some of his fondest memories of his mother, including how one of her favorite songs was If I Could by Regina Belle. He noted that this was the song that she danced with each of her children at their weddings. For his nuptials, he surprised his mother by having Belle sing the song in person, a moving moment that is depicted in his video tribute.

"I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she’d done the job of being the best mother she could be," he wrote. "Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did." The Blue Bloods star ended his post by writing, "It’s time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

TMZ did not share Alma's cause of death. But, she reportedly dealt with declining health and dementia in recent years. In July 2020, Donnie even addressed his mother's health issues, as he said, "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn’t remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma."