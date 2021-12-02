Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Reveals ‘Newest Member of the Family’

The Wahlberg family just got a little bigger thanks to the addition of an adorable new family member. Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, on Wednesday officially introduced fans to the newest addition to the Wahlberg bunch, “Violet Wahlberg,” an adorable but giant horse.

Rhea made the introductions on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 29, sharing a series of two photos showing her 11-year-old daughter Grace posing alongside Violet, a big smile on her face. Rhea – who is also mom to Ella, 17, Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, whom she shares with her husband -wrote in the captioned, “and just like that we have the newest member of the family……introducing Violet Wahlberg!” She went on to give a big thanks to Alicante Stables, writing, “thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!!” Violet’s journey to the Wahlberg family was a long one. According to a post from Alicante Stables, they traveled all the way to South Carolina “to add to our team!”

Fans of the Wahlberg’s will know that Grace is a big fan of horses and even competes in competitions, something that has been well documented by her parents. Back in 2018, Grace, then 8, even placed first at a horse show, with Wahlberg sharing at the time, “Congrats to my baby Grace on placing first!” In September, Wahlberg shared a sweet clip of himself offering Grace some tips as she was on horseback, though he quipped, “she doesn’t need it.”

Violet joining the family comes just months after the Wahlberg family suffered a tragic loss. In April, Wahlberg’s mother, Alma Wahlberg, passed away at the age of 78. The actor shared the somber news with a photo of his mother that he captioned, “My angel. Rest in peace.” His brother, Donnie Wahlberg, also confirmed the news, sharing on social media, “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people – combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from – undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

In the months since Alma’s passing, Wahlberg has continued to pay tribute to his mother. As he marked his 50th birthday in June, he shared a throwback photo with his mom captioned, “Miss you.” Just a month prior in May, he took to Instagram with a tribute to his mother on what would have been her 79th birthday, writing, “Happy birthday mommy,” alongside a photo of himself and his mother.