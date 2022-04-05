Wahlburgers Just Made a Big Announcement

✖

Wahlburgers, the burger restaurant chain run by actors Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, is now the official burger of the Boston Red Sox. Paul, 58, shared the exciting news on Instagram Monday. Wahlburgers is also the name of the reality series featuring the brothers running the restaurant chain.

"I'm very excited to say we are now the official burger of the Boston Red Sox," Paul said in an Instagram video while wearing a Red Sox hat. "I can't believe it. Our hometown team, the team that we love and root for every single year... We are their official burger." Paul went on to thank the Red Sox before ending the clip with, "Go Sox!"

Paul, Donnie, and Mark founded Wahlburgers in Hingham, Massachusetts, in 2011. In 2014, the company's profile rose when A&E began airing Wahlburgers, a reality series about the company. Over the past decade, the brand has grown to include 49 locations in the U.S., two in Canada, one in Germany, and one in Australia. Last month, Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in New Mexico announced the first Wahlburgers location in the state would be opening soon at the casino's new food hall.

The Wahlburgers series debuted on A&E in 2014 and ran ten seasons before ending in July 2019. In February, AXS TV acquired the rights to all ten seasons, with plans to air the show in four-hour blocks on Sundays, reports Deadline. Mark, Donnie, and Paul all appeared on the show, alongside their late mother, Alma Wahlberg. Donnie's wife Jenny McCarthy and Markls wife Rhea Durham also appeared in the series.

"Looking back at this show is like exploring a time capsule that contains so many important memories for our family," Donnie said in February. "It means a lot to us, and I know it's come to mean a great deal to many viewers, as well. They can relate to the drama and dysfunction, but they also relate to the love and the humor that we all have for each other. It's a really special thing, and I feel honored that we were able to touch so many lives. I hope AXS TV's viewers have as much fun reliving these unforgettable moments as we did making them."

Donnie can also be seen in CBS' Blue Bloods as Detective Danny Reagan Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. Mark's next movie is Father Stu, which opens on April 15. He also starred with Tom Holland in Sony's box office hit Uncharted.