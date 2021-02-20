Mandy Moore Shares Angelic Maternity Photoshoot in Anticipation of Baby Boy's Arrival

✖

Mandy Moore shared more new maternity photos on Instagram Friday, looking very much like an angel. Moore, 36, and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, announced in September that they are expecting their first child together. The This Is Us star is ready for her baby boy to come at any moment though, as she joked that the wait is becoming too much at this point.

"Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance (seriously the waiting and anticipation is almost too much- I kid). Anytime you’re ready, sir," Moore wrote in the caption, alongside six new photos. In the shots, Moore wears a flowing sheer dress, with the sunlight behind her showing the shape of her baby bump. The breathtaking new photos were taken by Jenna Jones, the same photographer who shot the maternity pictures Moore shared in January.

Moore's post was met with overwhelming praise, including some comments that Moore responded to. "Don’t rush it, my love. He’s only 100% yours till he’s out. Suck it all up. Keep him in the vault as long as you can (safely, of course)," one fan wrote. "This is a beautiful reminder," Moore replied. "Ahhh I remember those days well and with every little sensation thinking, 'Is this it?!?' Such an exciting and nerve-wracking time. Wishing you a speedy, safe, and painless delivery," another fan wrote. "Ha! All day!!!" Moore replied.

The "When I Wasn't Watching" singer has been open with fans about some complications during her pregnancy. Earlier this month, Moore revealed she would have to change her birth plan because of her "exponentially" dropping platelet count. "My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan.' Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??" she asked fans. Falling platelet count is normal during pregnancy, but if it drops between 100 million and 150 million platelets per ml of blood, a doctor will diagnose a mother with gestational thrombocytopenia, notes babycentre. Moore did not specify if this was her case though.

Just before Moore learned she was pregnant, she was about to have surgery to determine if there was an issue with her uterus or if endometriosis was affecting her fertility. "We did ovulation tests, all that stuff," the Emmy nominee explained to Romper. "I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet."