'Glee' Star Lea Michele Welcomes Baby No. 2

The actress and her husband Zandy Reich married in 2019 and are also parents to son Ever Leo, 4.

Lea Michele is officially a mom of two! The Glee alum, 37, welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Emery Sol Reich, with her husband Zandy Reich. The proud parents shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday, Aug. 25.

"Our hearts are so full Emery Sol Reich," Michele captioned a sweet photo of her, Reich, and their 4-year-old son Ever Leo holding little Emery's tiny feet. The actress did not share further details, including the date of Emery's birth.

Michele and Reich tied the knot in March 2019 and welcomed their son Emery in 2020. The Scream Queens star announced in March of this year that she and Reich were expecting their second child together, Michele captioning a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed." Two months later, she revealed that they were expecting a baby girl, writing, "most beautiful Mother's Day today, holding my son who made me a mama ... and carrying my daughter."

Opening up about her journey to her second pregnancy on a July appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's BDA Baby podcast, the Broadway star revealed she had "two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies" before conceiving their second child.

"I had never had a miscarriage before," she told Schwarzenegger Pratt. "The first one, I was like, 'That was weird.' When it happened again right away, I was like, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong.'"

The actress said she had to "step away" from trying for another baby while she worked on the 2022 Broadway show Funny Girl, adding that "it wasn't until a little bit later [that] I had another [pregnancy loss]. I was working at the time. It was super challenging to...process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful." She said that after suffering the back-to-back pregnancy losses, she received an endometriosis diagnosis from her doctor. She underwent surgery and was put on "so many drugs and medications and [got] one thousand shots," before she and Reich conceived little Emery.

Michele and Reich, a retail entrepreneur, were first romantically linked in July 2017, per E! News. After sparking romance, Reich dropped to one knee and popped the question in April 2018. The couple went on to tie the knot the following year.

News of their little one's arrival sparked a flurry of congratulations, with one fan commenting on Michele's post, "The biggest congratulations on your newest addition." Somebody else wrote, "Cryingggg omgggg congratulations the name is perfect."