Country Music Star Welcomes Her First Child: See the First Photos of Kylie Frey's Baby Boy

The country singer announced in May that she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joseph 'Jo' Peasall.

Kylie Frey is officially a mom! The rising country artist, 29, welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Joseph "Jo" Peasall on Saturday, Aug. 31. The proud parents announced baby boy Lee Berenger "Bear" Peasall's arrival on Instagram on Sept. 8 by sharing several adorable first-look photos of their family of three.

"Lee Berenger 'Bear' Peasall Born 8/31 9lbs 11oz 20in long. Welcome to the family little buddy," Frey wrote in the birth announcement. Alongside the caption, Frey shared three images of her newborn, the first showing herself and Peasall all smiles as Frey cradled her sleeping newborn. Another image in the gallery showed the little one wearing an adorable hat with ears as he laid next to a teddy bear.

News of little Lee's arrival sparked [plenty of congratulatory messages for the new parents from Frey's fellow artists. Commenting on the post, Brittany Warthan wrote, "The sweetest face. auntie b and uncle Randall can't wait to meet little bear." Ray Jonhston Band wrote, "Congratssss Kylie," with Grace Tyler adding, "He is adorable!!! Congrats!!!" Kayleigh Matthews, Hannah Kay, Kimberly Perry, Jake Worthington, Maggie Rose, Wade Bowen, Jenna Paulette, and others also congratulated the couple.

Frey and Peasall announced in May that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news by sharing pregnancy announcement photos that were snapped backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, Frey sharing that "life is full of surprises, and we're very excited about this one!"

Frey told PEOPLE at the time that she was 25 weeks pregnant and found out she was pregnant on New Year's Day. She said that she and Peasall, a businessman with Tru Power Capital, "are really excited to show our son what hard work, commitment and passion looks like through what we do both on the road and at home."

Born in Louisiana but now living in Nashville, Frey is a country singer and songwriter. She previously completed on America's Got Talent Season 18, making it to the semifinals before being eliminated. She released her first studio album, Cinderella Dreams, in 2014, with her most recent album, Wild Horses, dropping earlier this year. Frey made her debut performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in July 2023 and was featured on a Cody Johnson single and toured with him in 2022. She is currently one of the 2024 CMT Next Women of Country honorees.