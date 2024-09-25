Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mom of three! After announcing in May that she was pregnant and expecting another baby with and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, the couple welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Louise Everett Goldsmith, the proud parents announced Thursday.

"Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season," Moore shared on Instagram alongside a black-and-white hospital photo showing her cradling her newborn (view the image here). "She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."

Moore concluded the birth announcement by thanking "extraordinary doula."

Moore and Goldsmith announced that they were expecting baby No. 3 in May when the actress shared the news by paying homage to This Is Us, the hit series on which she portrayed Rebecca Pearson. Moore recruited hr two oldest children – sons August "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," then 19-months – to share the news, the actress posting a photo of the siblings holding hands and wearing white t-shirts, Gus' reading "Big" and Ozzie's "Middle." She captioned the sweet snapshot with a reference to This Is Us, writing, "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

In the weeks that followed, Moore continued to update fans on her pregnancy journey. In July, the Tangled star revealed that she was dealing melasma, a skin condition that causes brown or blue-gray patches or "freckle-like spots" on the body, per the Cleveland Clinic. Speaking with PEOPLE a month earlier about her third pregnancy and parenthood, Moore said she and her husband were enjoying life in the moment as they prepared to become a three-kid household.

"My husband I looked at each other the other day and we're like, 'This is a good phase.' But also recognizing in parenting, it's an ebb and flow. You cannot get used to anything because as soon as you sort of digested it and you're like, 'Oh wow, we can handle this,' then some other challenge is thrown your way," she said. "So we're trying to be present and enjoy where we are right now at this juncture with the boys, but recognizing, oh, I'm sure there's a sleep regression around the corner, or there's something sort of waiting to throw off the vibes right now."

She later joked to the outlet that "the biggest difference" between her third pregnancy and her first two pregnancies was that she was "chasing two wild toddlers."

After first meeting on Instagram after Moore shared a photo of Dawes' album, the band Goldsmith fronts, the couple sparked romance and dated for two years before he proposed in September 2017. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed Gus in February 2021. Little Ozzie arrived in October 2022.