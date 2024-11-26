A new little Gleek has entered the world. Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz took to her Instagram earlier this week to share that she has given birth to a baby boy. “And then they were 4. Welcome to the tribe, Graham, we love you so much,” the actress captioned the post alongside a photo of her with her baby boy’s little hand as she’s wearing a “Graham” necklace below her “Emma” necklace for her 2-year-old.

Ushkowitz, who portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang on the Fox musical dramedy, announced in June that she was expecting baby no. 2 with husband David Stanley. “Baby #2 on the way,” she wrote with a red heart emoji. “We are pregnant and so excited and grateful. It has been a journey, (I will share more soon) but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time.” In the photo, she held up a Clearblue pregnancy test while showing off her growing bump.

This second pregnancy has not been an easy one, as Ushkowitz shared on her Instagram in August. She revealed that she had a lot of bleeding, and she and her husband thought they lost the baby, but luckily, the baby was still growing. However, she said it took a mental toll on her, and she was “finally diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma.” According to Cleveland Clinic, a subchorionic hematoma is “when blood collects under the chorion membrane during pregnancy. This membrane attaches the mother’s uterine wall to her baby’s amniotic sac.”

The And That’s What You Really Missed co-host shared that the experience was “paralyzing” since she was still bleeding. Additionally, being on bed rest as an active person and taking care of a toddler was “challenging,” and asking for help was not her forte, but it forced her to slow down and take care of herself. After two months, Ushkowitz shared she was taken off bed rest and could lift her daughter up and take care of her in addition to doing many other things such as heavy lifting and work out again.

Even though little Graham did not make his mama’s pregnancy easy, it seems like Jenna Ushkowitz and baby are doing just fine now that he’s finally out in the world. Perhaps he can join a Glee reboot in the future and follow in his mother’s footsteps, but it’s certainly still a bit too early to think about.