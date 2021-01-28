Mandy Moore Cradles Baby Bump in New Pregnancy Photoshoot

✖

Mandy Moore is positively glowing in a new pregnancy photoshoot as she prepares to become a mother any day now. The This Is Us star, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, posed in a series of ethereal gowns in a new shoot for Romper, showing off her baby bump at 34 weeks along. The actress thanked the publication for "capturing this surreal moment on the precipice of parenthood," which was shot "just a few weeks ago," and praised everyone involved for keeping things COVID-19 safe.

In the cover story accompanying the photos, Moore revealed that she learned she was pregnant soon before she was scheduled to undergo surgery to determine if there was anything wrong with her uterus or possible endometriosis affecting her fertility. "We did ovulation tests, all that stuff," the pregnant star shared. "I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

After getting pregnant, Moore shared she understands her doctors' advice to try to conceive for a year before searching for help. "But I was like, man, I wish I had known before. It would have been a game changer had I had that information," she shared. When she did learn she was pregnant, the A Walk to Remember star was still concerned about letting anyone in on the happy news because of the "issue with [her] uterus."

"I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks," she admitted. Moore and Goldsmith would announce they were expecting another member of the family in September, and now, just weeks away from bringing their son home, Moore said everything feels "real now." Buying pacifiers the other day, Moore recalled thinking, "There’s going to be a little human that needs a pacifier."

While Moore is still processing becoming a mom, she joked her husband has always been suited to be a father. "He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading," she shared. “Normally, he’d be on the road. We wouldn’t have spent this gestation period together — he would have been touring. And it would have been fine, but having this experience together makes me feel even more solid and even more excited to be a parent with him."