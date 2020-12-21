'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Opens up About How Pregnancy Has Gotten Difficult in Third Trimester

✖

Mandy Moore continues to open up about her pregnancy, this time revealing some of her latest struggles as she enters her third trimester. The This Is Us star provided an update on her Instagram about how “everything just turned on a dime.”

She began by asking her followers about sudden bouts of nausea, exhaustion and weepiness occurring during the third trimester. Moore noted that all of these things have become prevalent for her lately and are making her first pregnancy challenging as she prepares to welcome her and her husband’s first child. The two revealed their big news back in September, teasing fans that “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.” After getting engaged in 2017, the two walked down the aisle together in 2019.

Since making the announcement, the multitalented actress has been quite open with her fans about all she is going through. Her first experience being pregnant has featured some difficult moments for her as she previously documented her battle with nausea in the early portion of her pregnancy. She said on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM last month that she couldn’t eat and was dropping weight early on because of how severe it was. She also admitted to becoming lazy and staying in bed most days. She eventually came out of that and shared that she was doing better at the time.

Outside of being pregnant, Moore’s career has continued to skyrocket. She is currently in the middle of the fifth season of This Is Us, an NBC series that has become the No. 1 show on television and stars Moore as Rebecca Pearson. In May 2019, NBC had renewed the show for an additional three seasons. The fifth installment came out in October and will be returning from its winter break in January. Aside from that, Moore has continued to push forward her music career where she first grew to stardom in the early 2000s. She released her seventh studio album, “Silver Landings,” this March, marking her first album in more than a decade. She was even prepared to go on tour this year after the album release but was unable to carry that out, instead of postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album had four singles come out ahead of the release, including “When I Wasn’t Watching” and “I’d Rather Lose” that both premiered in 2019.