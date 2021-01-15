'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Maternity Portrait, and Fans Are Gushing

Mandy Moore is looking radiant heading into the final weeks of her pregnancy. The This Is Us actress, who announced in September she was expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a stunning maternity photo with her followers Friday, teasing that she was "almost there" when it came to welcoming her baby boy. Posing for the black and white photo in a flowing chiffon dress that showed off her growing stomach, Moore looks serenely off into the distance as the bow detail at her neck blows in the wind behind her. The actress only added her progress update to the caption, but made sure to tag photographer Jenna Jones as the one who had captured her image so beautifully. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) Keep scrolling to see some of the sweet and heartfelt reactions Moore's photo elicited from her famous friends and devoted social media followers, as well as details about her first pregnancy.

Caitlin Thompson, who plays Madison on This Is Us, commented three heart emojis, and Chrissy Metz, who also stars on the hit series as Kate, wrote, "Just so beautiful!" Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson added how "beautiful" the expectant Moore looks, while Melissa Reid, the first American woman to ascend and descend Mt. Everest without oxygen, commented simply, "Awe, love this" alongside a heart emoji.

Plenty of Moore's followers weighed in on the photo as well. "Praying for your safe delivery," one person wrote under the picture, as another noted the star looks "absolutely stunning" while awaiting the birth of her little one. "Oh Thank you for sharing this beautiful time in your life! It is so becoming on you," another follower shared, as one user wrote, "You look absolutely beautiful Mandy!!!! I am so so happy for you and I can't wait for you to become the best mother to the luckiest little boy."

Seeing Moore's celebration of her own pregnancy had some followers looking forward to their own experiences with motherhood and others looking back at the early stages of being a mom. "I can't wait to be pregnant! You look so beautiful," one user wrote, as another advised, "Something I never thought I'd say, but I miss being pregnant. Enjoy those last moments where it's just you two." "So lovely!" another person added. "Motherhood is heartwrenchingly wonderful and scary and everything in between. It's the high of highs and the low of lows. Savor every moment. May God bless you in your journey mama."

Moore and Goldsmith announced they were expecting their first child together, a son, in September, posting photos to Instagram of the father-to-be cradling his wife's stomach. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," the Tangled star wrote at the time. The expectant couple married in 2018, and Moore gushed to Us Weekly as the two readied themselves for their nuptials that she was thrilled to walk down the aisle "because I'm with my person. I'm with the right person."

In November, Moore shared on the Today show that playing Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us "pseudo-prepared" her to become a mother in real life. "Playing a matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I'm as pseudo-prepared as I can be," the mother-to-be shared on the morning show. "I've had babies and toddlers and adult children [on the show], so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land." While Moore has received a lot of unsolicited advice during her pregnancy, the Princess Diaries actress said she's taking it all on with open arms. "I will welcome anything because I know nothing," she said at the time. "I'm like a sponge - I wanna soak it all up."

Not every part of pregnancy has been a dream, however. Moore took to her Instagram Story last month to ask her fellow moms if they had noticed a significant change in their experiences as they prepare to give birth. "Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy?" Moore wrote on her profile "What the heck? I feel like everything just turned on a dime."