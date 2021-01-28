Mandy Moore Scheduled Surgery for Potential Fertility Issues Before Getting Pregnant

✖

Many Moore was just days away from a surgery to address possible fertility issues when the This Is Us star learned that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith were expecting their first child together. Just weeks away from welcoming her baby boy, Moore opened up to Romper about her pregnancy journey in a new interview published Wednesday. The actress explained that doctors were concerned there was an issue with her uterus, possibly endometriosis, amid a difficult start to her fertility journey.

"We did ovulation tests, all that stuff," Moore shared. "I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet." She explained that she now understands why doctors told her to "just try for a year" before beginning to investigate potential fertility problems. "But I was like, man, I wish I had known before. It would have been a game changer had I had that information," the mother-to-be shared.

Finding out she was pregnant just before her scheduled procedure, Moore was still nervous about sharing the happy news with anyone. "Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it," she said. "I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks." The couple would finally reveal the happy news in September, sharing photos of the Princess Diaries star's baby bump on social media and announcing they were expecting a baby boy.

Now, just weeks away from bringing home their baby, Moore said everything feels "real now," joking that it's the "little things" that really get her. "I was online buying pacifiers yesterday," she gave as an example. "There’s going to be a little human that needs a pacifier." Moore can't wait to become a mother herself and to watch Goldsmith, whom she said has "been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life."

"He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading," she added. “Normally, he’d be on the road. We wouldn’t have spent this gestation period together — he would have been touring. And it would have been fine, but having this experience together makes me feel even more solid and even more excited to be a parent with him."