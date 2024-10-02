The U.K. power couple Storm Huntley and Kerr Okan are expecting their second baby together. On Tuesday, Huntley broke the news on her morning talk show Jeremy Vine, turning so the camera could capture her growing baby bump. She said that she was "proud" to have kept it secret for so long, but now she can't hide it anymore.

Huntley is a rising star on the U.K.'s TV circuit and is currently the co-host of Jeremy Vine – a three-hour debate show that airs on weekday mornings. Okan is the frontman for the Scottish rock band The LaFontaines, and the couple married in 2021. Their son Otis was born on July 11, 2022, and will now be joined by a younger sibling. However, Huntley did not share the baby's gender on the air, instead breaking the news later on social media.

"It's happened again. I'm having another baby! I am pregnant once more," she said excitedly. "So I am quite far along, well 14 weeks, normally you can say at 12 weeks, but I only had my scan yesterday. That is little baby number two on its way, and second babies don't mess about, they pop real quick."

As for the difficulty of hiding her pregnancy on the air, Huntley said: "I have been showing like nobody's business to the point where eight weeks pregnant, my neighbor stopped me and said, is Otis getting a little brother or a little sister? ...I've had to come out and be honest with anyone because I can't get dresses to fit me anymore!"

At the time, Huntley said that she had not found out whether she is having a boy or a girl, but Okan already knew. She said her husband was planning a reveal celebration to share the news with her and the rest of the world. Days later, she posted a video on Instagram where she fired off a pink smoke, learning for the first time that she will have a daughter. She and Otis both seemed overjoyed with the news, sharing a big group hug with Okan.

Fans are excited for Huntly, leaving well-wishes and blessings in the comments. The 37-year-old took her first on-air job in 2015 and has risen to prominence quickly since then, first appearing on The Wright Stuff and now co-hosting its spinoff, Jeremy Vine following the departure of Matthew Wright. Hunt actually hosts the show solo for about half of its airtime, and it is sometimes billed under her name. At 14 weeks pregnant, it's only a matter of time before she takes off on maternity leave.