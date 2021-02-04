Mandy Moore Reveals She 'Sadly' Had to Change Her Birth Plan After Platelets Drop 'Exponentially'

✖

Mandy Moore is about to become a mom of one, but as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, she has had to make some changes to her birth plan. The pregnant This Is Us star is currently 35 weeks into her pregnancy, and with just weeks to go before her family of two become a family of three, her "exponentially" dropping platelet count has forced changes to her birth plan.

Moore, 36, shared the news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday as she made her weekly hematologist appointment. Sharing a photo from the appointment, the actress said that the change in her platelets “altered” her original birth plan. Wearing a floral dress, which she paired with a face mask, and cradling her baby bump, Moore informed her followers, "My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan.' Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

According to babycentre, falling platelet counts is normal during pregnancy, though when your count dips to between 100 million and 150 million platelets per ml of blood, it is known as a condition called gestational thrombocytopenia. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reports the condition is common and occurs in between seven and 10 percent of pregnancies at delivery. Moore did not say if her platelet count had fallen far enough below the normal range to be considered gestational thrombocytopenia.

In the months since announcing in September that she was expecting, the actress has been candid about her pregnancy struggles. Speaking on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in November, she revealed she suffered extreme nausea early in her pregnancy that was so bad she "couldn't eat," E! News reported at the time. Moore said she "lost a bunch of weight" and "just stayed in bed all day." The nausea, she said, "kind of trailed off and I feel much better now."

More recently, she revealed she had consulted a fertility doctor and scheduled surgery before her "unexpected" pregnancy. She told Romper "was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there." Moore was just days away from having surgery when she learned she was pregnant, admitting, "because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it. I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks." The actress and her husband are expected to welcome their baby boy sometime in 2021.