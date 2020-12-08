Madonna Gets Her First-Ever Tattoo in Honor of Her 6 Kids: 'Inked for the Very First Time'

✖

Madonna got her first tattoo at age 62, paying tribute to her six kids as the "Like a Virgin" singer joked she was "inked for the very first time." The pop icon took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her new body art, also letting fans in on how the whole process transpired at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, Calif.

Madonna's first tatt was simple but meaningful, as she had the letters "LRDMSE" tattooed on her wrist. The letters are the first initials of her children: Lourdes, 24; Rocco, 20; David, 15; Mercy, 14; Stella, 8; and Estere, 8. The singer added the hashtag "family" to her caption, cluing her followers in to what the meaning was. "Love the tribute to your kids!" one fan gushed in the comment section, as another called the tribute "beautiful and simple." A third chimed in, "First for everything but very beautiful and a symbol of love and pride of your children."

Madonna rarely shares photos of her entire family, keeping her personal life largely private, but shared a rare video of her family all together for Thanksgiving, trying to get organized for a group photo while dressed in their finest clothes as Nina Simone's "Love Me or Leave Me" played in the background. The artist also gave a look into her family life as she celebrated her 62nd birthday in August with a Jamaican getaway including not only her kids, but also rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

The last time Madonna spoke in-depth about being a mother was in a 2019 TODAY show appearance, explaining that having children reminded her "how precious time is," as well as "how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way and really you have to be ready for anything."

"Children teach you, obviously. Everyone says that," she continued at the time. "First and foremost, they teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself because they're always there to throw a wrench into the works. Self-obsession [is] not allowed with children." The more children she's added to the family, Madonna noted she's become an even better parent. Asked if she would consider adding another member of the family, Madonna hedged, "Not right this second, but never say never. Seven is a lucky number. And a psychic did tell me once that I'm going to have seven children. So, who knows?"