Madonna in ‘Overwhelming’ Pain, Forced to Cancel Concerts

Madonna has canceled several concerts on her Madame X tour, revealing that she will not be performing all three shows scheduled at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre. Madge made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that the decision was made at the recommendation of her doctors.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” she wrote. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame [X] journey with all of you.”

The Boston shows were scheduled for Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. An extended statement on the venue’s website shares that the shows will not be held on an alternate date due to “tight scheduling.”

“As we are unable to reschedule the Boston dates due to the tight scheduling through the balance of the year, refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which they were ordered,” the statement read. “Tickets purchased online and over the phone through TM, and tickets purchased at the Box Office by credit card will be automatically refunded. All other tickets need to be returned to point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Madonna’s Madame X Tour began in New York City on Sept. 17 and is set to conclude on March 8, 2020 in Paris. The Material Girl had previously canceled one of her Madame X shows due to a knee injury, revealing that she would not be able to reschedule an October show at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.

“Its Hard for Madame [X] to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding. See you very soon !! #recovery #madamextheatre#nevergiveup #ongod.”

Earlier this week, Madonna celebrated her last show in Los Angeles by posting a video of herself taking an ice bath, which she wrote was for “usual” and for “multiple injuries.”

