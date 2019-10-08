Madonna Postpones ‘Madame X’ Tour After Knee Injury

Madonna has postponed yet another show on her Madame X tour after suffering an injury to her knee that left her unable to perform. Monday’s show at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, was rescheduled last minute after the singer was advised to rest and recover following her injury, a statement on her website read.

“Unfortunately, Madonna‘s Madame X concert this evening at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House is postponed,” the statement read. “Madonna is currently dealing with a knee injury and has been advised rest for the next three days to assist in her recovery.”

Fans with tickets for the concert, some of which were selling for as much as $2,000, were “encouraged to hold onto their tickets pending information on rescheduling.”

Madonna was the first to announce the news on Instagram, sharing a tour photo and admitting it is “hard” for her Madame X alter ego “to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood,” saying she “must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee.”

“I am not a quitter,” she continued. “This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding. See you very soon !!”

The icon had nothing but support from fans in the comment section.

“We are together with you Madame,” one wrote, as another cheered, “Get well soon! U’re always the best! Take care!”

“Take care Queen,” a third commented, adding a heart emoji.

This isn’t the first show Madonna has had to postpone on her Madame X tour, announcing in August that the tour opener in New York would be pushed five days forward. Later, she rescheduled two other concerts for Oct. 10 and Oct. 12, cancelling a September show altogether. Friday, Madonna also announced the opening of her San Francisco dates at the Golden Gate Theatre would be delayed due to issues with the “highly specialized visual and production elements” of the show.

