Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Wears Megan Fox's Blood on His Neck in 'Bloody Valentine' Post

✖

Machine Gun Kelly is like a kid in high school this Valentine's Day, showing his love for Megan Fox by revealing he carries a piece of her everywhere he goes. In a loving, strange Instagram post on Valentine's Day, MGK showed that he had a vial of Fox's blood around his neck and referred to her as his "bloody valentine."

The post features photos of the 30-year-old musician and 34-year-old actress together throughout their short time together. It also features an up-close image of the vial holding what the singer claims is Fox's blood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

While it is a little strange to the outsider, it fits with the relationship between MGK and Fox. The Transformers actress took a more traditional route with her post, penning some poetry about her "rehab barbie."

"There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," her caption reads alongside a selection of photos of the couple. "The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him."

The relationship certainly seems to be getting serious for the couple, but engagement rumors have remained just rumors. There has been little confirmation from the couple despite some close calls and viral photos. The couple have been dating for around seven months but engagement may still have to wait until Fox is officially divorced from ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Still, the couple are about as close as you can be without an engagement ring. And it does seem to be heading that way, leaving the issue as a "when" instead of an "if" at this point. Machine Gun Kelly has reportedly said as much in the past.

"MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling," a source told Entertainment Tonight in December. "MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year."

MGK has credited Fox as being a turning point for his life, calling his life before her as a "drunken stupor" in an interview with NME in October. "I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—ing life."