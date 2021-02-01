Megan Fox Seemingly Responds to Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors With Ring Photo

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been going strong for almost a year. Since the pair's relationship seems to be on such a good path, it was rumored that the two became engaged. However, Fox set the record straight herself on Instagram, seemingly putting the rumors to rest once and for all.

Fox seemed to be aware of those engagement rumors, as InTouch Weekly noted. On Friday, she took to her Instagram Story to showcase a photo of the ring that she was sporting, and it was far from a diamond engagement ring. As seen in the photo, she donned a signet ring on her left ring finger with the words "F—k You" engraved on it. In other words, the Jennifer's Body star has no time for any of the rumors.

The engagement rumors first sparked after Fox was seen sporting what appeared to be a large diamond on her left ring finger when she was in New York City to support Kelly ahead of his Saturday Night Live performance. In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor, donning a set of pink cat ears and, of course, that sparkler, was spotted on her way to SNL rehearsals. Considering Fox's recent Instagram Story statement, which came after she was spotted wearing this diamond ring, it doesn't appear as though the two are engaged.

While Fox and Kelly have been dating for around seven months at this point, the Transformers actor is still technically married to her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green. It was initially confirmed by Green in May 2020 that he and Fox, with whom he shares three sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — had split. In November, Fox officially filed for divorce. Like his estranged wife, Green has also moved on, recently going Instagram official with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

As for Fox and Kelly, they have been very vocal about their relationship over the past several months. During an interview with NME in October, the "My Bloody Valentine" rapper said that he was in a "drunken stupor" before he met and fell for Fox. He told the outlet, "I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—ing life."